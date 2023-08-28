Open Menu

Breastfeeding: A Source Of Enduring Benefits For Mothers, Babies

Published August 28, 2023

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration is all set to observe Global Breastfeeding Week, running from August 28 to September 2.

A pivotal meeting, presided over by Dr. Idris Laghari, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, convened to discuss the series of events.

The week-long celebration aims to raise awareness about the adverse effects of canned milk, emphasizing the significance of breastfeeding.

Dr. Idris Laghari underlined the crucial role of nourishment in securing the well-being of the upcoming generation. He stressed that nothing can replace the value of natural sustenance.

Expressing concern over the declining trend of breastfeeding among mothers, he highlighted the irreplaceable role of mother's milk in the optimal development of newborns. Dr. Laghari pledged unwavering commitment to maximizing awareness during Breastfeeding Week, aiming to secure a healthier future for generations to come.

This initiative aligns with the global movement towards promoting healthier lifestyles for both infants and mothers. The District Coordinator of IR MNCH Program, Nosheen Zahra, emphasized the need for community involvement in spreading awareness. She announced that various interactive sessions and workshops will be held at local healthcare centers to educate parents about the benefits of breastfeeding.

As part of the awareness campaign, school Health Nutrition Supervisors will collaborate with educational institutions to organize informative sessions for students, highlighting the lifelong advantages of breastfeeding. Lady Health Workers will play a pivotal role in reaching remote areas and underserved communities with essential information about breastfeeding practices.

Dr. Ali Hashim, DHO, and Nosheen Zahra, District Coordinator of IR MNCH Program, also attended the meeting.

