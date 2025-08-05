Breastfeeding awareness campaign launched in Abbottabad to promote maternal and child health

The District Health Department Abbottabad officially launched the World Breastfeeding Awareness Month with a ceremony aimed at promoting the importance and health benefits of breastfeeding for infants

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The District Health Department Abbottabad officially launched the World Breastfeeding Awareness Month with a ceremony aimed at promoting the importance and health benefits of breastfeeding for infants. The event was presided over by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sardar Shakeel.

Speaking at the event, DHO Dr. Sardar Shakeel and DDHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal highlighted the critical role of breastfeeding in improving the health of both mothers and children. They urged all Lady Health Workers to convey this essential message to every household, encouraging natural breastfeeding while discouraging the use of formula milk, commonly referred to as "top feeding."

To support the campaign, awareness materials including flyers and brochures were distributed among Lady Health Workers, enabling them to conduct effective health education sessions within their respective communities.

This initiative represents a major step forward in enhancing maternal and child health in Abbottabad. By fostering a culture of natural breastfeeding, the campaign seeks to ensure a healthy start for newborns and create lasting awareness within society.

The inauguration ceremony brought together key officials and stakeholders from the health sector, including Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Coordinator of the Lady Health Workers Program Dr. Ashfaq, Public Health Coordinator Dr. Wasel, DHIS Coordinator Dr. Iram Tahira, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Ms. Nadia Munsif, EPI Coordinator Dr. Yasir Khan, and Provincial IMO Muhammad Waleed from the Nation Cell, DGHS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Departmental staff, Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs), and Lady Health Workers (LHWs) were also in attendance.