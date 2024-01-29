- Home
- Pakistan
- Breastfeeding awareness drives safest way of preventing outbreak of 'Pneumonia cases': Minister
Breastfeeding Awareness Drives Safest Way Of Preventing Outbreak Of 'Pneumonia Cases': Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Javed Akram Monday expressed that the low rate of breastfeeding is a major cause of the pneumonia deaths among kids.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that lack of breastfeeding can also result in stunted growth in children and so the health department is taking steps to encourage this feeding and nursing of infants in early ages.
To another question, he said that the Punjab has reported around 17,000 pneumonia cases so far this, with a mortality rate of 1.3 percent.
He said media need to run massive awareness campaigns to educate the public about benefits of mother feed and for timely vaccination.
“A majority of victims of pneumonia are malnourished kids with low immunity,” he said, adding, mothers must breast-feed their children to boost their immunity against such diseases.
Minister for Health said that malnutrition and promotion of breastfeeding remained a top priority agenda of the current government as relevant ministries and departments have been endlessly engaged in efforts to address the issue of malnutrition and to control Pneumonia cases.
Replying to a question, he said the there was rise in pneumonia cases in Punjab to the prevalent winter season resulting air pollution, especially smog. Smog, a consequence of air pollution, has been identified as a significant factor contributing to the spike in pneumonia cases.
The minister added that the situation is improving with the intensity of the winter season subsides in the coming months.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore9 minutes ago
-
Seven family members injured in road accident in Muridke9 minutes ago
-
Weapons Banned Under Section 144 in Kohat9 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 174 emergencies last week9 minutes ago
-
Education institutions play vital role against drug addiction among students19 minutes ago
-
Cop injures in shootout28 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 1128 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi29 minutes ago
-
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices31 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms39 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up 15,697 polling stations in KP39 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests street criminals linked to robbery-related murders49 minutes ago