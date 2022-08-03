UrduPoint.com

Breastfeeding Awareness Month Begins In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The KPK government here on Tuesday has started a month-long awareness campaign in the district Abbottabad.

World Breastfeeding Week is a global celebration that occurs every year from the 1st to the 7th of August all over the world, to create awareness amongst the masses about the importance of breastfeeding milk, The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is celebrating a breastfeeding month from 1st August to 31st August for the awareness of the people regarding the benefits of breastfeeding milk and started the awareness month with the cooperation of UNICEF as District Health Officer (DHO) office Abbottabad.

While speaking on the occasion, ADHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal said that lady health workers should go door to door in every village council and UC during the campaign regarding mother's milk and child health and provide awareness to the mothers.

He further said that the newborn baby should be breastfed immediately after birth, the baby should be exclusively breastfed till the age of 6 months and not even given water.

Dr. Shahzad said "Breast milk, as well as complementary foods, are needed for growth and health, the lady health workers during the month-long awareness campaign have to inform the mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding."He said "Lady Health Workers should tell the mothers who breastfeed their babies are protected from breast cancer as well as other diseases and it is also a natural family planning method and a baby who drinks breast milk is always healthy and fit."In the ceremony, Dr. Ashfaq, Sardar Waleed representative of UNICEF, Provincial Information Management Officer Sohail Ahmed, Lady Health Workers Supervisor, Healthcare and others were also present.

