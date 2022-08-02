Breastfeeding awareness month starts

The World Breastfeeding Week celebrated globally every year from the August, 1 to 7 to create awareness amongst the masses about the importance of breastfeeding and the KPK government Tuesday started a month-long awareness campaign in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The World Breastfeeding Week celebrated globally every year from the August, 1 to 7 to create awareness amongst the masses about the importance of breastfeeding and the KPK government Tuesday started a month-long awareness campaign in the district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of is celebrating a breastfeeding month from August 1 to 31 for awareness of the people regarding the benefits of breastfeeding with the cooperation of UNICEF, the District Health Officer (DHO) office said.

While speaking on the occasion ADHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal instructed that lady health workers to go door to door in every village council and UC during the campaign regarding awareness about mother milk's benefits on child health .

He advised to breastfed newborn baby immediately , adding the baby should be exclusively breastfed till the age of 6 months and not even given water.

Dr. Shahzad said that breast milk, as well as complementary foods, were needed for growth and health, the lady health workers during the month-long awareness campaign had to inform the mothers about the benefits of breastfeeding.

He said urged the lady health workers to inform mothers who breastfeed their babies were protected from breast cancer as well as other diseases and it was also a natural family planning method.

In the ceremony, Dr. Ashfaq, Sardar Waleed representative of UNICEF, Provincial Information Management Officer Sohail Ahmed, Lady Health Workers Supervisor, Healthcare and others were also present