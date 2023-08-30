Breastfeeding, beneficial for children:CEO Health

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Global Breastfeeding Week was being observed by the Department of Health here in Sargodha.

In this regard while talking to APP on Wednesday, District Health Officer Dr. Asad Aslam said that the week was being observed from August 28th to September 2nd which aimed at creating awareness about highlighting the importance of breastfeeding to children.

He said that mother's milk was highly beneficial as it contains immune-boosting properties, benefiting both the child and the mother's health.

It is recommended to start breastfeed newborns immediately and to continue for at least six months,he added.