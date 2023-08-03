Breastfeeding day observed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The local population department arranged a session on breastfeeding in connection with "Breastfeeding Week" here at its office.

A large number of women hailing from different segments of society came up to attend the event.

District Officer of Population Department Farzana Kusar, in her welcoming remarks, informed that mother feed was balanced nutrition for infants.

It caused a natural gap to the birth of the next child as the mother feed the child for two years, she said.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Dr Gul Rana stressed mothers to feed their children for two years to get saved from breast cancer. Mohammed Imran, an expert from Green highlighting the significance of breastfeeding said it uplifted immunity among the newly born.

Deputy District Officer Muhammad Nasir Surah read a holy verse from Surah al Bakra where God teaches mothers to feed their children for two years.

He said it not only improves immunity, but enables the child to fight better against infectious diseases.