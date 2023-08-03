Open Menu

Breastfeeding Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Breastfeeding day observed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The local population department arranged a session on breastfeeding in connection with "Breastfeeding Week" here at its office.

A large number of women hailing from different segments of society came up to attend the event.

District Officer of Population Department Farzana Kusar, in her welcoming remarks, informed that mother feed was balanced nutrition for infants.

It caused a natural gap to the birth of the next child as the mother feed the child for two years, she said.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Dr Gul Rana stressed mothers to feed their children for two years to get saved from breast cancer. Mohammed Imran, an expert from Green highlighting the significance of breastfeeding said it uplifted immunity among the newly born.

Deputy District Officer Muhammad Nasir Surah read a holy verse from Surah al Bakra where God teaches mothers to feed their children for two years.

He said it not only improves immunity, but enables the child to fight better against infectious diseases.

Related Topics

Population Welfare Immunity Nasir Women Breast Cancer God Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

10 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

10 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

12 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

12 hours ago
UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

12 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

12 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

12 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

12 hours ago
 Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

12 hours ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan