Breastfeeding provides unsurpassed natural nutrition to infant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A seminar to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child held here on Friday at Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU).

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Dr Rai Asghar said that mother's milk is not only safe and provides immunity against infections, but it is also non-allergic and easy to digest.

As the infant grows, he said, the composition of mother's milk too changes, thus maintaining a perfect balance of nutrients.

He said that a large number of new mothers give their babies honey, glucose or other beverages which leads to infections in the newborns, sometimes resulting in their death.

He advised the mothers to breastfeed their newborns at least for the first six months in order to enhance their immunity for a longer time.

In his address,Asghar also underlined the importance of holding such seminars in order to create community awareness regarding breastfeeding.