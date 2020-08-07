UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breastfeeding Provides Unsurpassed Natural Nutrition To Infant

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Breastfeeding provides unsurpassed natural nutrition to infant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A seminar to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child held here on Friday at Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU).

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest Dr Rai Asghar said that mother's milk is not only safe and provides immunity against infections, but it is also non-allergic and easy to digest.

As the infant grows, he said, the composition of mother's milk too changes, thus maintaining a perfect balance of nutrients.

He said that a large number of new mothers give their babies honey, glucose or other beverages which leads to infections in the newborns, sometimes resulting in their death.

He advised the mothers to breastfeed their newborns at least for the first six months in order to enhance their immunity for a longer time.

In his address,Asghar also underlined the importance of holding such seminars in order to create community awareness regarding breastfeeding.

Related Topics

Immunity Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

9 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.