UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breastfeeding Vital In Reducing Child Mortality, Stunted Growth: President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:25 PM

Breastfeeding vital in reducing child mortality, stunted growth: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said malnutrition in children had a direct link with mother's health and stressed that reverting to natural practices including breastfeeding, could overcome child mortality and stunted growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said malnutrition in children had a direct link with mother's health and stressed that reverting to natural practices including breastfeeding, could overcome child mortality and stunted growth.

The President was addressing at the inaugural ceremony of National Nutrition Conference that gathered medical and health experts from across the country.

He said 29 percent children up to age five, were underweight which showed several underlying problems, besides the rest of 10 percent overweight children in the country.

He said fifty percent, having deficiency of Vitamin A and 63 percent lacking Vitamin D despite immense sunlight in the country, showed the need for change in lifestyles towards good health.

The President lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the issue of stunted growth in his first address to the nation, adding people needed to be sensitized on becoming concerned about their health and food intake.

He said the main reason why Pakistan was facing this alarming health situation, was in fact 'unlearning of natural lessons' such as breastfeeding and choose the right kind of food.

He mentioned that preferring infant milk formula over breastfeeding was a big reason of malnutrition and asked the Health Ministry to keep a check on its marketing as a step towards reversing the loss of future generations.

The President said breastfeeding, also advised by the Holy Quran, was also a natural way for child birth, spacing as mother's health was clearly linked with malnutrition and neo-natal mortality.

Dr Alvi said food fortification of wheat and edible oil could help overcome malnutrition as the successful controlling of goiter was done by the government, by adding iodine to salt.

He said Pakistan Nutrition Committee, which was monitored by the Prime Minister, already had defined the dietary guidelines, which needed to be pass over to the public, the forty percent of which was unaware of the issue.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to address the issue of malnutrition and also through raising awareness among the people.

He also termed narrow variety of food another reason of malnutrition present in all classes.

He said recognition of health issues was the basic to be owned by government and parliamentarians with entire nation as the shareholder for its resolution.

President Alvi said learning from experiences of experts in the past and also previous governments, was necessary to avoid wastage of resources and choose the next line of action by setting definite time-frame for implementation.

He said the responsibility of media was absolutely important in encouraging the nation to fight challenges, rather than creating despondency among them.

He said instead of only focusing on news happenings and political debates, the media needed to focus on social issues as well and allocate a separate slot for it.

He urged upon the playwrights to create awareness on health issues through their characters and contribute to nation-building through positive ideas.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan was on a tipping point as if the nation worked withdetermination, nothing could stop it from becoming a healthy and wealthycountry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Oil Media All From Government Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts durin ..

2 minutes ago

3 Killed after plane slides off runway in Turkey's ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 06 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

National Highway Authority building several road i ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Syrian Troops Injured in Overnight Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.