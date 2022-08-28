UrduPoint.com

'Breastfeeding Week' In Sargodha From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The breastfeeding week will be observed in the district from August 29, Monday to give awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for child's health.

In this regard, a meeting was held at DC office chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muhammad Shoaib Niswana.

Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (IRMNCH) Programme District Coordinator Dr Riaz Ahmed gave a briefing about the details of awareness programmes organized to mark the breastfeeding week. He said the purpose of observing the breastfeeding week was to highlight the importance of breastfeeding among people and disadvantages of formula feeding.

He further informed that during the week the benefits and importance of mother milk for new born baby would be highlighted while lady health workers and school health nutrition supervisors would participate in the campaign.

Dr Riaz Ahmed said that counters would be set up in all hospitals by the district health authority and pregnant women and new born babies would also be screened. consultant doctors would examine the women and give them awareness about breastfeeding and breast diseases, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr SohailAsghar Qazi and DHO Dr Asad Aslam and other officers of health department.

