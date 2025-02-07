Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral action to combat escalating climate crisis

The two-day global climate conference, Breathe Pakistan, concluded on Friday with a strong call for urgent, multisectoral action to combat the escalating climate crisis

A key focus of the conference was the stark gap between Pakistan’s climate financing needs and available resources.

Participants stressed the urgent need to mobilize international funds and build institutional capacity to attract climate finance.

Organized by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with international partners, the event brought together policymakers, climate experts, journalists, and civil society representatives from around the world.

Chairing the closing session, Acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani described the conference as “momentous” and reiterated Pakistan’s status as one of the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries despite its minimal carbon footprint.

Gillani highlighted the devastating climate-induced disasters Pakistan has faced—including floods, droughts, glacial melting, and extreme heatwaves—which threaten both livelihoods and ecosystems.

“This disproportionate impact calls for urgent global responsibility and equity in climate finance and technology transfer,” he asserted.

He also underscored Pakistan’s legislative efforts to prioritize climate action, such as promoting renewable energy and improving water resource management.

Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, emphasized that climate change is an all-encompassing issue affecting every sector of life, economy, and the environment.

She urged the government to take concrete steps toward climate action.

“We call for the government to push for action,” Rolle said, highlighting that climate finance was a central theme of discussions.

Agriculture emerged as a central theme, with experts noting its dual role as both a contributor to and a victim of climate change.

Aisha Humera Chaudhary, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, cited research showing that adaptation could increase agricultural productivity by 50-55%.

She highlighted government initiatives, including the development of 225 wetlands covering 9.7% of Pakistan’s land area and efforts to protect biodiversity through protected areas covering 20% of the country.

Fernanda Thomaz Da Rocha, Country Director for Pakistan at IFAD, emphasized that small-scale farmers—who form the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture sector—are among the most vulnerable to climate shocks.

Dr. Ayesha, Climate Finance Specialist at Acumen, shared that Pakistan’s first $90 million climate equity fund had been established to support agribusiness investments.

Malik Amin Aslam, former Minister for Climate Change, stressed that solutions must be people-centric to have a lasting impact.

“Climate change is no longer about talk; it is about action,” he said, warning that Pakistan can no longer afford delays in implementing climate policies.

Similarly, Kazim Saeed, CEO of the Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, called for modernizing agricultural practices through better seeds and crop insurance.

Taimur Malik, co-founder of Drawdown Farm, advocated for regenerative agriculture to enhance resilience against climate shocks.

Journalists at the conference highlighted the importance of improving climate reporting in South Asia.

Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star (Bangladesh), noted that regional media houses are not prioritizing climate change as they should.

Soumashree Sarkar, news Editor at The Wire India, stressed the need to localize climate stories for better public engagement.

Emiliya Mychasuk, Climate Editor at the Financial Times (UK), criticized the overuse of technical jargon, calling for clearer, more explanatory journalism.

Speakers also emphasized regional cooperation to address transboundary climate issues, particularly those linked to shared river systems.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a climate activist, stressed that climate change transcends borders and requires collective solutions.

Kanak Mani Dixit, Founder and Editor of Himal Nepal, urged media outlets to shift their narrative from “climate change” to “climate emergency.”

The conference ended on a hopeful note, with panelists discussing the potential of youth engagement in agro-processing and food technology sectors.

They emphasized the need for policies supporting small-scale farmers and leveraging private sector innovation to bridge gaps left by government inaction.

The Breathe Pakistan conference served as a stark reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for global, regional, and local collaboration.

With Pakistan on the frontline of climate impacts, speakers called for swift, coordinated efforts to secure a sustainable future.