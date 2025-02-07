Breathe Pakistan moot enters second day, experts call for building climate resilience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The second day of the Breathe Pakistan conference unfolded on Friday with a renewed sense of urgency as experts, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered to tackle the country’s deepening climate crisis.

With Pakistan facing extreme weather, water scarcity, and environmental degradation, speakers called for immediate, concrete action to build climate resilience.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, set the tone for the discussions, declaring that Pakistan is at a defining moment in its climate journey.

“Pakistan is on the frontlines of climate change, paying the price for a crisis created by others,” she said, citing the devastating floods as a wake-up call. However, she insisted that the country must not remain a passive victim but an active force in shaping solutions.

A major point of discussion was Pakistan’s updated Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, with Parliamentary Secretary Wajeeha Qamar unveiling new incentives to promote clean transportation and curb emissions.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced a Rs100 billion allocation for climate resilience projects and Rs10 billion for smog mitigation in Punjab.

She also introduced Pakistan’s initiative to engage with neighboring countries like India to tackle transboundary air pollution. “Climate change knows no borders, and cooperation is essential,” she emphasized.

Another key highlight was the Living Indus project, described by environmental expert Aban Marker Kabraji as Pakistan’s blueprint for adapting to an unpredictable future.

Stressing the urgency of water conservation, she called for long-term strategies to safeguard the Indus Basin.

Pakistan Banks Association CEO Muneer Kamal revealed that climate disasters have already cost the country $12.5 billion since 2022 and warned that without urgent intervention, Pakistan will need $348 billion for climate resilience by 2030—or risk losing 18-20% of its GDP by 2050.

LUMS Founder Syed Babar Ali stressed the importance of water conservation in industries and agriculture, while Unilever CEO Amir Paracha warned that sustainability must be made profitable to ensure long-term corporate commitment.

“When sustainability pays, businesses stick with it—otherwise, they move on,” Paracha noted, highlighting the urgent need for green financing.

UNICEF Representative Abdullah Fadil called for integrating climate education into school curriculums and proposed a national volunteer corps to mobilize youth for environmental action. “The challenge now is to turn conference discussions into real-world mobilization of millions of young people,” he urged.

Meanwhile, private sector players like Jazz executive Fakhar Ahmed emphasized the role of technology in disaster early-warning systems, while Zong’s Nabila Yazdani highlighted corporate investment in solar energy to cut carbon emissions.

As the conference progresses, attention remains fixed on turning pledges into tangible solutions—from green financing and regional cooperation to tech-driven climate strategies.