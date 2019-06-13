UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breathtaking Views As Chitral Receives Snowfall In June

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

Breathtaking views as Chitral receives snowfall in June

This has amazed the locals as Chitral witnessed snowfall first time in 30 years in the summer season.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Chitral, situated on the Chitral River in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is exhibiting breathtaking beauty as it received snowfall after 30 long years.

This has amazed the locals as Chitral witnessed snowfall first time in 30 years in the summer season.

According to reports, at least six inch snow has fallen in Begushat, Shagrom and Rech areas of Chitral during early hours of Wednesday.

Snow has turned the weather cold as snow blankets the valley.

After relaxation in the condition of No Objection Certificate (NOC), a large number of foreign and local tourists have been visiting Chitral valley.

Chitral was a famous tourist destination for foreign tourists before the 9/11 and thousands of tourists used to visit the picturesque valley every year. That boosted the local tourism industry and economy and people got job opportunities. However, the situation changed after the 9/11 and the number of foreign tourists significantly reduced due to which many hotels were closed and the business of shopkeepers was also affected.

After relative improvement in the situation, foreign tourists again started visiting Chitral, but the condition of obtaining NOC was imposed on them.

The foreign tourists were also not allowed to stay the night in Kalash Valley and they had left the valley before night. This practice had adversely affected the hoteling business in Kalash.

The journalists were also not allowed for media coverage of Kalash, Broghal and other areas situated near the border. All these practices badly affected the tourism sector of Chitral and damaged local and national economy.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under its policy of promoting tourism has withdrawn the condition of NOC for foreign tourists visiting Pakistan after which Chitral is again receiving a large number of tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Business Visit Noc Job Chitral Border Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation ..

53 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes for Constructive Talks ..

55 seconds ago

Turkey condemns French cooperation with PKK/YPG

56 seconds ago

Zelensky to make first visit to France as Ukraine ..

59 seconds ago

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

25 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.