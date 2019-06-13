Breathtaking views as Chitral receives snowfall in June

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

This has amazed the locals as Chitral witnessed snowfall first time in 30 years in the summer season.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Chitral, situated on the Chitral River in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is exhibiting breathtaking beauty as it received snowfall after 30 long years.

According to reports, at least six inch snow has fallen in Begushat, Shagrom and Rech areas of Chitral during early hours of Wednesday.

Snow has turned the weather cold as snow blankets the valley.

After relaxation in the condition of No Objection Certificate (NOC), a large number of foreign and local tourists have been visiting Chitral valley.

Chitral was a famous tourist destination for foreign tourists before the 9/11 and thousands of tourists used to visit the picturesque valley every year. That boosted the local tourism industry and economy and people got job opportunities. However, the situation changed after the 9/11 and the number of foreign tourists significantly reduced due to which many hotels were closed and the business of shopkeepers was also affected.

After relative improvement in the situation, foreign tourists again started visiting Chitral, but the condition of obtaining NOC was imposed on them.

The foreign tourists were also not allowed to stay the night in Kalash Valley and they had left the valley before night. This practice had adversely affected the hoteling business in Kalash.

The journalists were also not allowed for media coverage of Kalash, Broghal and other areas situated near the border. All these practices badly affected the tourism sector of Chitral and damaged local and national economy.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under its policy of promoting tourism has withdrawn the condition of NOC for foreign tourists visiting Pakistan after which Chitral is again receiving a large number of tourists.