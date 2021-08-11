UrduPoint.com

Breeding Of World-famous Pangasius Fish Commences In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:24 PM

Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences in Muzaffargarh

Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish has commenced, at Alipur Shumali, in district Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish has commenced, at Alipur Shumali, in district Muzaffargarh.

The baby fish will be available for the first time in the country claimed, a fisheries expert and owner of private hatchery Shahid Iqbal here on Wednesday.

Shahid Iqbal said that breeding would help fish-farmers to earn handsome amounts.

He informed that earlier the baby fish pangasius was imported from Thailand or Vietnam and similarly the farmers have to pay Rs 30 against one baby-fish.

Now Shahid Iqbal said, the baby fish would be available against Rs 8 which would not only save a lot of foreign exchange but also increase the profit.

He also added the growth of baby pangasius was very fast and its per acre yield was much higher than other fish," he claimed and demanded of the government to provide facilities to fish farmers and breeders so that they could work better.

Related Topics

Thailand Exchange Vietnam Muzaffargarh Alipur National University From Government

Recent Stories

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Deten ..

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Detention of UK Citizen Spying for ..

2 minutes ago
 ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID- ..

Cuban FM lauds China's contribution to anti-COVID-19 fight

10 minutes ago
 Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia' ..

Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia': prosecutors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.