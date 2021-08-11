Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish has commenced, at Alipur Shumali, in district Muzaffargarh.

The baby fish will be available for the first time in the country claimed, a fisheries expert and owner of private hatchery Shahid Iqbal here on Wednesday.

Shahid Iqbal said that breeding would help fish-farmers to earn handsome amounts.

He informed that earlier the baby fish pangasius was imported from Thailand or Vietnam and similarly the farmers have to pay Rs 30 against one baby-fish.

Now Shahid Iqbal said, the baby fish would be available against Rs 8 which would not only save a lot of foreign exchange but also increase the profit.

He also added the growth of baby pangasius was very fast and its per acre yield was much higher than other fish," he claimed and demanded of the government to provide facilities to fish farmers and breeders so that they could work better.