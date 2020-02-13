(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Thursday said that Brexit will not affect the European Union's relations with Pakistan and Germany would support its GSP Plus status.

He was delivering a lecture during his visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on "European Governance Model: Lessons for South Asia", organized by the Governance an Public Policy Department, faculty of Management Sciences NUML.

Sharing the history of German's development and secret behind its strong economy, he said the political system of the Germany and its people played key role in the country's development.

He was of the view and was in favour of regional grouping or alliance of countries.

South Asia due to the tension between Pakistan and India South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation could not attain desired results for the region, he remarked.

Replying to a question about about the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the Ambassador said that Germany is closely monitoring the human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir and showed deep concerns over the situation at various indigenous and international levels.

Rector NUML Major. General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Dr. Naveed, Head of Department GPP Dr. Syed Waqas, Directors, faculty members and students also attended the lecture.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar during a meeting with the honourable guest briefed the ambassador about the University in detail and present him a memento.