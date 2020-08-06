BRFP, DEPD sign MOU for mutual cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed Blind Resource Foundation Pakistan (BRFP) and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh on Thursday to resolve the issues and challenges faced by the blind community of Sindh and work together for the cause.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Principle Government Special Education Hyderabad Mohammad Amin Memon and other were present on the occasion, said a statement.

President of BRFP Waqar Yunus highlighted the challenges faced by the blind community due to the non-availability of course printed in Braille.

He said that education was the most important factor in a human's life and blind students were deprived of this imperative blessing.

Secretary DEPD Pervaiz Sehar and Additional Secretary DEPD Jalal uddin Meher agreed with Waqar Younus.

The BRFP voluntarily proposed to produce the Braille Soft Copy of the entire course from Grade I to Grade XII within a time period of one year.

General Secretary BRFP Mohammad Shakeel further added that BRFP would also assist DEPD in printing the course in Braille so that Education can be made accessible for the Blind Students.

The BRFP and DEPD also acknowledged that this will be a huge step in reshaping the lives of the blind people for many years to come.