BRI Green, GLEN launches to advance sustainable and low-carbon development under BRI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The BRI Green and Low-Carbon Expert Network (GLEN), a prestigious international body dedicated in advancing sustainable and low-carbon development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was formally launched in Beijing.

The network, supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China (MEE), brings together global experts to facilitate collaboration, consultation, and capacity building in green development, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The opening session was graced by high-level dignitaries, including Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China, Salvador Moncada, Ambassador of Honduras to China, Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, and Erik Solheim, Vice President of the BRIGC Governing board and Co-Chair of the Board of Europe-Asia Center.

The session highlighted the critical role of international cooperation in fostering a sustainable, low-carbon future under the Belt and Road framework.

In a significant recognition of his contributions and expertise, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute, has been appointed as an inaugural member of the BRI GLEN for a 3-year term. Mustafa Sayed’s appointment underscores his leading role in fostering sustainable development initiatives, particularly within the Belt and Road framework, and his advocacy for green economic transition across partner nations.

The launch of GLEN aligns with President Xi Jinping’s eight pledges for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, announced during the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October 2023. As a core pillar of the BRI International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC), GLEN will serve as a collaborative platform for experts to design green policies, provide project consultations, and develop standards for low-carbon growth.

In its capacity, the prestigious network will contribute its expertise toward supporting BRI partner countries in green development planning and environmental governance. Its role will encompass critical responsibilities such as policy deliberations, providing technical support for green financing and ESG assessments, and advising on environmental impact assessments for international projects.

The launch ceremony brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, financial institutions, industry leaders, and academic experts, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating low-carbon initiatives. The appointment of Mustafa Sayed highlights Pakistan’s growing influence in shaping sustainable global policies and further strengthens the country’s partnership with China in driving environmental stewardship under the BRI.