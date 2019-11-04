BRI provides best opportunities for underdeveloped nations: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision will benefit the underdeveloped countries and they will rise with the help of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision will benefit the underdeveloped countries and they will rise with the help of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The minister expressed these views while speaking to a visiting delegation of entrepreneurs from China's Sichuan Province led by Zhu Maa, said a press release on Sunday.

Shehryar Afridi said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had launched reforms process in Pakistan to facilitate foreign investors.

"China and its people live in our hearts. Chinese people stood for Pakistan from day one. It gives me immense delight that I met Muslims of China who believe in one God and faith. Our objective is to love and respect humanity," he said.

The minister said China's unprecedented rose reflected that a strong nation could get all parts of the country along and this was how President Xi had done wonders with his poverty alleviation campaign.

"We salute and cherish the way the Chinese government has got 800 million people out of poverty. Today China is an inspiration for the entire globe," he added.

He said Pakistan provided firm support to China during Ping Pong diplomacy and helped it become a UN permanent member and Pakistan was still with China when it had become a great world leader.

"It is unfortunate that Pakistan's image has been replicated negatively and I hope that after watching Pakistan closely you would become ambassadors of Pakistan and tell Chinese nation how peaceful and loving Pakistanis are," he said.

Afridi said due to Chairman Mao Zedong's leadership and Deng Xiaopeng's reforms agenda, China has today become one of the greatest economic giants of the world.

"Entrepreneurship is the way of Sunnah of Holy Prophets. Pakistan is blessed with all resources. We have all seasons, blessed with youth, rich mineral resources and fertile lands. Return on investment is much higher in Pakistan in the entire region and our government has initiated a visa policy and we have opened Pakistan for world investors," he added.

He said Kohat was oil and gas producing district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"One window service for foreign investors has been introduced and World Bank has declared Pakistan top country in Asia in ease of doing business policy and every single penny you invest here will be taken care of by Pakistan government," he said.

Zhu Maa said he had been bringing delegations to Pakistan and every time it's a great experience.

"The people of both countries are very friendly. Delegates are Muslims and non Muslims but feelings are the same. We feel Pakistan provides best opportunities for investment," he said.

He vowed to showcase Pakistani products and Halal food in Chinese markets and planning to invest in Halal meat and export it to China and Middle Eastern countries.