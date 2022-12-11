Bribery, corruption give rise to injustice: GCWUS VC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said on Sunday that bribery and corruption gave rise to injustice and societies could never survive on the basis of injustice.

She stated this while addressing the students in connection with the International Anti-corruption Day.

In this regard, a special walk was organized from the Old Campus to the Vice Chancellor's office which was led by GCWUS VC.

A large number of teachers, students and university staff participated in the walk.

Addressing on the occasion, she said the purpose of walk was to create awareness among female students about the negative impacts of corruption on the society.

She said that corruption and bribery were the main reasons for the downfall of nations.

Responsible people and their behavior could give relief to the society, she added.