Brick Kiln Association Calls On EPD DG

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Brick Kiln Association calls on EPD DG

Representatives of the Brick Kiln Association (BKA) on Tuesday called on Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Director General Tanveer Ahmed Warraich and discussed the issues facing by them due to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Representatives of the Brick Kiln Association (BKA) on Tuesday called on Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Director General Tanveer Ahmed Warraich and discussed the issues facing by them due to COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson, the DG, during the meeting, appreciated the association's cooperation in controlling environmental pollution and assured of resolving their issues.

The meeting was attended by BKA President Shoaib Khan Niazi, General Secretary Mehr Abdul Haq,EPD Director Naseemul Rehman and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

