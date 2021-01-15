Brick-kiln demolished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan has demolished a brick-kiln for not adopting the new zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that the AC had issued warning to the brick-kiln in Chak No 468-GB to shift to the environment-friendly zigzag technology.

However, the kiln administration paid no heed to the warnings and kept violating the ban on old-technology kilns.

The AC, along with his team, Friday took action and demolished the brick-kiln, the spokesman added.