Brick-kiln demolished for causing pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) During an anti-smog crackdown in Kabirwala, a traditional brick-kiln, operating without the mandated 'zigzag technology' was demolished on Thursday.

A team registered an FIR against the owner of the kiln over violation of related laws observed during a raid at Sara-e-Sadhu.

Meanwhile, the district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded 11 smoky vehicles and also imposed fine of over Rs. 22,000 on various others.

