Brick Kiln Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A brick kiln was fined for violation of anti-smog rules in Sillanwali, here on Friday.

According to official sources,the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sillanwali Shiza Rehman along with her team checked various brick kilns located at Jhamara road and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on an owner of a brick-kiln for not implementing zig-zag technology at his kiln.

Meanwhile, the AC Shahpur Anum Babar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a petrol pump located at Shahpur-Sahiwal road over faulty gauge.

