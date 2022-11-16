Brick kiln fined over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment protection department team on Wednesday imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the owner of brick kiln over functioning on old technology and causing smog.

According to spokesperson,Assistant Director Environment Rehmatullah Khan along with the team conducted raids at various areas of Shahpur tehsil and found Al-Madina brick kiln which failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The team imposed Rs 100,000 fine as well as arrested the owner Javed Iqbal.