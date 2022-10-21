Brick kiln owner booked over dengue SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The owner of a brick kiln was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his kiln here on Friday.

According to health department spokesman that the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the district and found dengue larvae in pots placed at brick kiln in Radhan village.

The health team got registered a case against the owner of the kiln at concerned police station, he added.