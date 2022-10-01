Brick kiln owner fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambarial Maheen Fatima imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the owner of a brick kiln for not converting his kiln into zigzag technology.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the AC inspected the brick kiln in Firdouspura area and found old bull trench technology which was causing pollution.

She imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the kiln owner.

While, DO Industries Rashida Batul checked the prices of food items in Cantonment area and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 onvendors who were selling fruits, vegetables and other items athigh prices.