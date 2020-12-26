Brick kiln owners asked to shift brick kilns on zig-zag technology without any delay

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration asked brick kiln owners to shift their brick kilns on zig-zag technology without any delay as further relaxation in this regard will not be tolerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani expressed these views while holding a meeting with brick kiln owners at committee room DC Office here on Saturday. He said that implementation on government orders is duty of the district government.

The awareness about Zig-zag technology and various options regarding budget were given to the owners.

Qaisrani said that they were wanted to make the environment clean as per government instructions and added that the old brick kilns were hurdle in it.

He said that many time was given to brick kilns about latest technology and there was no way only implementation on government orders now.

The brick kilns owners said that they were facing serious financial crisis and requested more time till June 2021. ADCG assured that their application will be sent to high ups.

Zig-zag consultant Mian Sabir Tabassum giving briefing said that the expenses of ziz-zag technology are very low as compare to old technology.

The cost of zig-zag technology brick kiln is Rs one million plus and the time period of shifing on latest technology is one and half week.

Deputy director environment Zafar Iqbal and brick kilns owners were present.