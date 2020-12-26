UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kiln Owners Asked To Shift Brick Kilns On Zig-zag Technology Without Any Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Brick kiln owners asked to shift brick kilns on zig-zag technology without any delay

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration asked brick kiln owners to shift their brick kilns on zig-zag technology without any delay as further relaxation in this regard will not be tolerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani expressed these views while holding a meeting with brick kiln owners at committee room DC Office here on Saturday. He said that implementation on government orders is duty of the district government.

The awareness about Zig-zag technology and various options regarding budget were given to the owners.

Qaisrani said that they were wanted to make the environment clean as per government instructions and added that the old brick kilns were hurdle in it.

He said that many time was given to brick kilns about latest technology and there was no way only implementation on government orders now.

The brick kilns owners said that they were facing serious financial crisis and requested more time till June 2021. ADCG assured that their application will be sent to high ups.

Zig-zag consultant Mian Sabir Tabassum giving briefing said that the expenses of ziz-zag technology are very low as compare to old technology.

The cost of zig-zag technology brick kiln is Rs one million plus and the time period of shifing on latest technology is one and half week.

Deputy director environment Zafar Iqbal and brick kilns owners were present.

Related Topics

Technology Budget June Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

11 minutes ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

32 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

32 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

32 minutes ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

33 minutes ago

Seven booked for power theft in sargodha

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.