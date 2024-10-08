Brick kiln owners fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sheriyar Gul Memon ,Assistant Commissioner Daur Hassan Zafar, accompanied by officials from SEPDA, Labour, and price Control, visited various brick kilns in Daur tehsil today to review brick prices and quality.

During the visit, AC imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on brick kiln owners charging excessive prices.

AC said that, as per Deputy Commissioner Sheriyar Gul Memon's special instructions, actions are being taken to provide relief to the public and ensure compliance with the district administration's fixed brick prices.

He added that citizens can submit their complaints at the Assistant Commissioner's Office in Daur and these actions will continue on a daily basis.

APP/rzq/mwq