Brick kiln owners urged to adopt zig-zag technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz Friday stressed brick kiln owners to covert their brick kilns to environment friendly zig-zag technology to avoid closure.

Presiding over a meeting here, Salman Ijaz said that the government did not want unemployment for labourers working at kilns but it was taking measures to eradicate pollution.

Director General Environment Tanveer Ahmad Warriach, Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman, central and provincial presidents of All Pakistan Mines and Mineral Associations Mir Behrooz and Khalid Pervaiz, Chairperson Hyderabad Mir Samad, other representatives, owners of brick kilns and coal agents were present on this occasion.