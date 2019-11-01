UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kiln Owners Urged To Adopt Zig-zag Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:19 PM

Brick kiln owners urged to adopt zig-zag technology

Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz Friday stressed brick kiln owners to covert their brick kilns to environment friendly zig-zag technology to avoid closure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz Friday stressed brick kiln owners to covert their brick kilns to environment friendly zig-zag technology to avoid closure.

Presiding over a meeting here, Salman Ijaz said that the government did not want unemployment for labourers working at kilns but it was taking measures to eradicate pollution.

Director General Environment Tanveer Ahmad Warriach, Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman, central and provincial presidents of All Pakistan Mines and Mineral Associations Mir Behrooz and Khalid Pervaiz, Chairperson Hyderabad Mir Samad, other representatives, owners of brick kilns and coal agents were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Hyderabad All Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

23 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

28 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

31 minutes ago

Lack of Time Frames Weakens Syrian Constitutional ..

2 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Russian Olympic Official Released from US Custo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.