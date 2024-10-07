Open Menu

Brick Kiln Owners Warned

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Brick kiln owners warned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has warned brick kiln owners in the district to shift their units to zigzag technology as no kiln in future will be allowed to operate.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here Monday that inspection of brick kilns continues on a daily basis and strict legal action is being taken against violators.

He said that during inspections at Chak No 117-JB, Chak No 205-RB, Chak No 720-RB, Chak No 210-RB and Chak No 229-RB, owners had been directed to follow SOPs.

