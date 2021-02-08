Brick kiln sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Dhareema village and found that owner of a kiln had failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag technology at his kiln.

The team sealed the kiln and registered a case against owner Naveed Ahmed.