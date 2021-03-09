Brick kiln sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department(EPD) sealed a brick kiln for causing pollution in the environment here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the team of EPD conducted a raid at Chak No 96-NB and found that the owner of a kiln Qasier Ali had failed to adopt the environment-friendly new zigzag technology at his kiln.

The team sealed the kiln and registered a case against owner.