Brick kiln sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The environment protection department on Friday sealed a brick-kiln over violation of smog SOPs.

According to the official sources, the team raided Dhareema village and found that the owner failed to adopt zigzag technology besides causing pollution in the area.

The team sealed the brick kiln and got registered a case against the owner,Muhammad Abid.