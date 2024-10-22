Brick kiln sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner (AC) sealed a brick kiln running without zigzag technology.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that AC Tandlianwala Azka Sehar checked various kiln houses and found one of them running without zigzag technology which is prerequisite to save the environment from pollution and avert smog during winter.

Therefore, she sealed the brick kiln and further action against its owner is under progress, he added.