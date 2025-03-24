Brick Kiln Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The environment protection department sealed a brick kiln at Wajeedi village,Bhera for causing pollution here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson, the raiding team raided at the village and sealed a brick kiln owned by Muhammad Shahid.
Case was registered against the accused.
