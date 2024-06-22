Brick-kiln sealed for polluting environment

The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick-kiln premises on the charge of violating the Punjab Environment Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules and polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick-kiln premises on the charge of violating the Punjab Environment Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules and polluting environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Saturday that an environment team checked various kiln houses and found a brick kiln near Chak No. 79-JB Painsara Road operating without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Therefore, the team sealed premises of the kiln and issued notice to its owner for installation of zigzag technology within 7 days or be ready to face the music, he added.