Brick-kiln Sealed For Polluting Environment
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 08:07 PM
The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick-kiln premises on the charge of violating the Punjab Environment Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules and polluting environment
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed a brick-kiln premises on the charge of violating the Punjab Environment Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules and polluting environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Saturday that an environment team checked various kiln houses and found a brick kiln near Chak No. 79-JB Painsara Road operating without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.
Therefore, the team sealed premises of the kiln and issued notice to its owner for installation of zigzag technology within 7 days or be ready to face the music, he added.
Recent Stories
Traffic Response Force inaugurated
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh decide to bowl first against India
FAC arranges family culture festival
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for ..
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital ..
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles
49 citizens booked for violating Section 144
Two killed, 15 wounded by strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor
China, France launch satellite to better understand the universe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic Response Force inaugurated24 seconds ago
-
FAC arranges family culture festival26 seconds ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for current session27 seconds ago
-
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital revolution2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab1 hour ago
-
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO1 hour ago
-
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles1 hour ago
-
49 citizens booked for violating Section 1441 hour ago
-
Punjab minister emphasises readiness of PDMA for monsoon challenges1 hour ago
-
Murderer of two brothers arrested2 hours ago
-
Punjab sanitation system to be outsourced: LG minister2 hours ago
-
District Youth Office Haripur, Jinnah Jam-e School collaborate for "Tech Call 2024"2 hours ago