Brick Kiln Sealed For Polluting Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Brick kiln sealed for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department claimed on Tuesday to have sealed

a brick kiln for using old technology which polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Tuesday

the environment team checked various brick kilns and found a brick kiln in operational

near Chak No.125-RB Sangla Road without zigzag technology.

The team sealed premises of the kiln house and got a case registered against

its owner on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

Meanwhile, the environment teams re-sealed premises of boilers in a sizing unit

at Sammundri Road near Chak No.243-RB Bhatta Stop, food unit Sammundri Road,

Phonics Lubricant near Chak No.70-JB Mansooran Bypass Road and lodged reports

for the registration of cases against their owners on the charge of breaking seals of

their boilers.

Similarly, the environment team also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the owner of

a food unit situated at Sammundri Road and sealed its oil heater for polluting the

environment by burning the prohibited material.

