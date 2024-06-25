Brick Kiln Sealed For Polluting Environment
Published June 25, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department claimed on Tuesday to have sealed
a brick kiln for using old technology which polluting the environment.
Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Tuesday
the environment team checked various brick kilns and found a brick kiln in operational
near Chak No.125-RB Sangla Road without zigzag technology.
The team sealed premises of the kiln house and got a case registered against
its owner on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.
Meanwhile, the environment teams re-sealed premises of boilers in a sizing unit
at Sammundri Road near Chak No.243-RB Bhatta Stop, food unit Sammundri Road,
Phonics Lubricant near Chak No.70-JB Mansooran Bypass Road and lodged reports
for the registration of cases against their owners on the charge of breaking seals of
their boilers.
Similarly, the environment team also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the owner of
a food unit situated at Sammundri Road and sealed its oil heater for polluting the
environment by burning the prohibited material.
