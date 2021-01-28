Brick kiln sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department(EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department(EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the team of EPD conducted a raid at Chak No 93-SB, and found that owner of a kiln had failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag�technology�at his kiln.

The team sealed the kiln and registered a case against owner Azhar Khan.