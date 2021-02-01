Brick Kiln Sealed In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Monday.
According to the spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Moazamabad and found that owner of a kiln had failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag technology at his kiln.
The team sealed the kiln and registered a case against owner Ifftikhar Ahmed.