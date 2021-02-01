UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kiln Sealed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:11 PM

Brick kiln sealed in Sargodha

Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed a brick kiln for polluting the environment here on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Moazamabad and found that owner of a kiln had failed to adopt the environment friendly new zigzag technology at his kiln.

The team sealed the kiln and registered a case against owner Ifftikhar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

Amir Khan reacts to boxer’s death in Karachi

7 minutes ago

CPI inflation decelerates to 5.7% on YoY basis

2 minutes ago

Nintendo 9-month net profit nearly doubles, foreca ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 14 new cases in last ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy startin ..

24 minutes ago

EU chief Michel 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.