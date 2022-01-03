Brick kiln sealed in sargodha

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Monday sealed a brick kiln over violating government instructions regarding smog in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) on Monday sealed a brick kiln over violating government instructions regarding smog in the district.

According to an EPD spokesperson, the team conducted a raid on Bhalwal Road and sealed thekiln for not adopting zigzag technology.