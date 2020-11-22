UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kiln Sealed Over Violation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Brick kiln sealed over violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed a brick kiln on charge of violation of law.

According to EPD spokesman, the Department received complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal that a brick kiln was still operational without zigzag technology at Jaranwala-Nankana Road near Chak No.

237-GB and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

On these complaints, a team of Environment Department conducted surprise raid and arrested four persons from the kiln house on charge of operating it.

However, kiln owner managed to escape from the scene.

The Environment Department team sealed the premises of the brick kiln and furtheraction was underway, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Road From

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

1 hour ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.