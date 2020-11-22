Brick kiln sealed over violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed a brick kiln on charge of violation of law.

According to EPD spokesman, the Department received complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal that a brick kiln was still operational without zigzag technology at Jaranwala-Nankana Road near Chak No.

237-GB and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

On these complaints, a team of Environment Department conducted surprise raid and arrested four persons from the kiln house on charge of operating it.

However, kiln owner managed to escape from the scene.

The Environment Department team sealed the premises of the brick kiln and furtheraction was underway, spokesman added.