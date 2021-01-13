Brick-kiln sealed over violation

Environment Protection Department on Wednesday sealed a brick-kiln over violation of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department on Wednesday sealed a brick-kiln over violation of government instructions regarding smog during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer, the team of Environment Protection Department conducted raid in chak no.

82 SB and found that owner of a kiln --Noor Khan failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The team sealed kiln for causing smog and registered a case against the owner.