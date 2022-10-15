Brick kiln, two bakeries fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A brick kiln and two bakeries were fined for violation here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner, Sargodha, Mudassir Mumtaz along with his team inspected various brick kilns at Sargodha-Sillanwali road and found Awan brick kiln in Chak No 86-NB being run without zigzag technology.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the brick kiln owner.

AC Mudassir Mumtaz also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on two bakeries eachfor selling eggs at higher prices.