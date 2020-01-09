Brick-kiln worker burnt to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A brick-kiln worker was burnt to death while working at brick-kiln located on Ali Bypass on Thursday.

The deceased, Khalid Ali, son of Ghulam Ali of Borianwala village, was working on the brick-kiln when he received serious burns from the chimney and was rushed to the Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his burns.

Meanwhile, various incidents of crimes were reported in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

According to police, Muneeb Ahmad, son of Saghir Ahmad, of Jhalar Dewanan, was on the way to his village on a bike when three dacoits intercepted him near Papa Nagri and attempted to snatch his bike. On his resistance, the accused opened fire on him causing serious injuries and took away his bike, cell-phone and Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile, Asim Naeem, son of Khadim Hussain, had parked his new (applied for) car outside his residence Wednesday night which was taken away by the criminals. Separate cases have been registered by the police.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified young man was found lying near the Sagar Road here. The inhabitants spotted the body in an open plot near Masjid Allah Wali Sagar Road and informed the police, which shifted body to the morgue. The police are investigating.

Also, four citizens of Kaleke Mandi were deprived of cash and cell-phones and injured two of them when they put up resistance.

According to police source, Shahzad son of Muhammad Arshad was on the way to his house when two bandits grabbed him and, on his resistance, they seriously injured him with the butts of pistols and snatched away Rs 1500 and a cell-phone. Two other citizens Shaharyar and Irfan Amad, son of Ihsan, were intercepted near Mohallah Akbari by the same dacoits and snatched Rs 15,000 and Rs 22,000 from them at pistol point. The dacoits also thrashed a poor eggs vendor and snatched five dozen eggs from him. The police are investigating.

The Sukheke, Kaleke, Vanike Tarar, Saddar and City Pindi Bhattian police have conducted targeted operation in different villages and arrested 13 proclaimed offenders including three women.

Those arrested were Abdul Jabbar, Dawood, Saifullah, Nasir Mahmood, Mushtaq, Nadeem, Asghar, Muhammad Arshad, Usama, Irfan, Asia, Rabia and Ayesha. The police have also arrested 12 other anti-social elements and have seized 260 grams charas, 52 litres of liquor, one gun and three pistols from them.

Separate cases have been registered against them accordingly.