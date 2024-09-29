Open Menu

Brick Kiln Workers Demanded Implementation Of Existing Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Brick Kiln workers demanded implementation of existing laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Majority of the brick kiln workers complained low wages of their work violating the minimum level of wages under labour law making it hard for them to meet both ends of their lives.

Workers shared that they are facing severe challenges including lack of basic facilities, long working hours, leaves in emergency, medical facility and hazardous working conditions.

During visits to different brick kiln, it was revealed that bonded labor, harassment, child labor, exploitation and not paying minimum wages to employees were common.

Nasreen bibi worker at brick kiln said that “I don’t even remember the exact year when I came here to work, my kids grew up here to work and now they are part of the same system”.

She said that there are number of women here who were facing plenty of challenges but continue their work to feed their families.

Afsheen Safdar a social activist said that brick kiln industry is actually run by businessmen and owners don’t register their kilns with labor department so that they don’t have to provide social security and old-age benefits to the workers.

She said that their living condition is alarming, with lack of basic amenities throwing them in a vicious cycle of poverty.

She urged to proper implementation of existing laws towards the most neglected sector, while its workers are largely deprived of their legal rights, awareness and forced to work in unhealthy and unsafe environments and demanded new laws for their protection and safety. She said that there should be a regulatory body to resolve the issues of these workers.

Related Topics

Same Women Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

22 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

22 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

22 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

22 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

23 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan