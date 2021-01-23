UrduPoint.com
Brick Kiln Workers To Get Social Security Cards

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said on Saturday the provision of social security cards to brick kiln workers would be be ensured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said on Saturday the provision of social security cards to brick kiln workers would be be ensured.

He stated this during a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for bricks kilns here.

The meeting was attended by local officials of Labor, education, Health, Literacy and Social Security departments.

He said that child labor would not be tolerated at bricks kilns and strict legal action would be taken against those violating the law of forced labor.

