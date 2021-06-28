UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brick Kilns Fined For Paying Less Wages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Brick kilns fined for paying less wages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district labour department imposed a fine of Rs 185,000 on brick kilns for paying less wages to workers during the last one month.

Director Labour Munawar Ahmed Khan said here Monday the labour department teams conducted 168 inspections including 110 in the east region and 58 in west region and imposed a fine of Rs 113,500 on kiln owners in east region and Rs 71,600 in west region.

A total of 316 brick kilns are functional in the east region and 148 in the west region, he added.

He warned the owners to pay full wages to the kiln workers as per the government rates,otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Fine Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

40 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.