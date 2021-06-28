Brick kilns fined for paying less wages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district labour department imposed a fine of Rs 185,000 on brick kilns for paying less wages to workers during the last one month.

Director Labour Munawar Ahmed Khan said here Monday the labour department teams conducted 168 inspections including 110 in the east region and 58 in west region and imposed a fine of Rs 113,500 on kiln owners in east region and Rs 71,600 in west region.

A total of 316 brick kilns are functional in the east region and 148 in the west region, he added.

He warned the owners to pay full wages to the kiln workers as per the government rates,otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.