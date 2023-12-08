Open Menu

Brick-kilns Imposed Rs 300,000 Fine

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The district environment department sealed a boiler of an industrial unit and imposed Rs 600,000 fine on it here on Friday.

According to official sources, the environment teams imposed Rs 300,000 fine on brick kilns operating on old method.

During inspection of smoke emitting vehicles, challans of Rs 18,000 were issued to 9 vehicles.

