Brick Kilns In Capital Working Without Permission: Islamabad High Court Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned hearing till October 15, on a case pertaining to illegal brick kilns in jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Capital Development Authority (CDA) submitted its report to the bench on directives of IHC.

The CDA director land said the bricks kiln in the capital were illegal and they had failed to produce any permission documents to the civic body.

The court adjourned further hearing till next date.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the above case.

