Brick Kilns Not Using Zigzag Technology To Be Demolish

Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:44 PM

The District Administration has decided to demolish the brick kilns which are not on zigzag technology

KHANEWAL,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Administration has decided to demolish the brick kilns which are not on zigzag technology.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Agha Zaheer abas Sherazi along with his city administration officials said that kiln owners to adopt the technology as soon as possible as traditional kilns are a source of air pollution and smog.

He stated to concerned officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy in this matter.

In a meeting, he said that there are 109 registered brick kilns while several others who are not registered with the government are working illegally.

The DC directs the officials to treat those owners with iron hands who have not converted their kilns even yet.

During the meeting, DC also gave them special directives to implement zigzag technology at any cost as it was necessary to prevent the atmosphere from different kinds of pollution.

